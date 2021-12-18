'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth, accused of rape, sexual assault; ‘Mr Big' rejects allegations

Chris Noth, best known for playing Sarah Jessica Parker’s love interest, ‘Mr Big’, in ‘Sex and the City’ has been accused of rape and sexual assault. The actor has ‘categorically’ rejected the allegations.

For the fans of ‘Sex and the City’, the news of rape and sexual assault allegations pressed against Mr Big aka Chris Noth by two women will definitely leave them shocked. If you are a fan of ‘Sex and the City’ series, this will definitely break your heart as Mr Big aka Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

Chris Noth has ‘categorically’ denied the allegations put against him, claiming that the sexual encounters were consensual. The actor issued a statement and said that the accusations put on him by individuals whom he met decades ago are false. He further said that the ‘stories’ could either be from 30 years or 30 days ago but he did not cross the line, stating that “no always means no”.

He also reportedly said that the encounters were in fact consensual, further questioning the timing of the accusations levelled against him, and maintaining that he did not assault either of the women.

The 67-year-old actor played a key role in ‘Sex and the City’. The show also got a reboot last week with ‘And Just Like That’. Chris Noth’s comment on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud got him in the headlines recently.

ALSO READ: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis at SATC reboot 'And Just Like That' premiere

Two women have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault in two separate cases. As per media reports, unknown to each other, the two women said that the painful memories were brought back due to ‘And Just Like That’. This led them to come forward and speak of the alleged incident(s).

Among the two women, one claimed that the alleged rape by Chris Noth took place in the year 2004. On the other hand, the other woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Chris in the year 2015. Chris Noth played ‘Mr Big’ in ‘Sex and the City’. He played the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the series.

ALSO READ: Sex and the City Reboot: Carrie Bradshaw is back with her girl gang, Charlotte, Miranda minus Samantha Jones