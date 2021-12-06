  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree

    Let us take a sneak peek at TV actress Sayantani Ghosh's wedding pictures in traditional Bengali bridal wear. The actress ties the knot with beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 8:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last night, on December 5th popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh got married to her long-time beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata. A few hours back, Sayantani took to her social media space and dropped some fantastic wedding pictures where we could see her in a traditional red saree.

    Sayantani accessorised her bride look with Bengali style gold jewellery. She donned Bengali traditional ornaments called ‘shaankha’ and ‘pola’.  Her mangal sutra, sindoor, and red rose headgear were all on point. On the other hand, the groom Anugarh Tiwari looked dapper in a cream sherwani with floral print. 

    The wedding happened in a small ceremony in Kolkata, in front of close family and friends. It is reported that the couple will be hosting a reception in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

    Earlier that day, Sayantani flaunted her engagement ring on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo wearing ‘shaankha’ and ‘pola’ and said wrote it was always her wish to wear those.

    Sayantani's character Daljeet in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is also getting married in reel life. Her reel marriage track matching her real-life marriage has made the Sayantani happier. 

    Also Read: When Sayantani Ghosh was asked about her breast size; here's what she said

    Sayantani dated Anugrah Tiwari for more than six years. She frequently shared pictures and videos with her then-boyfriend on social media, followed by romantic captions. 

    On the work front, Sayantani Ghosh was seen in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Ghosh also participated in some TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6 and Dare 2 Dance. She was also part of big TV soap dramas like Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Sanjivani 2, Santoshi Maa and Qubool Hai, etc.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets RCB

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble? Actress detained at Mumbai Airport, ED issues lookout notice RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai Airport after ED issues lookout notice

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives RCB

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal marriage update: Are guests feeling insulted and may skip grand wedding? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal marriage update: Are guests feeling insulted and may skip grand wedding? Read this

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Recent Stories

    Dr Anthony Fauci says there are signs that Omicron may be less hazardous than Delta gcw

    Dr Anthony Fauci says there are signs that Omicron may be less hazardous than Delta

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets RCB

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Hamilton wins amid crashes and controversy at Jeddah circuit

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton wins amid crashes and controversy at Jeddah circuit

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation?

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble? Actress detained at Mumbai Airport, ED issues lookout notice RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai Airport after ED issues lookout notice

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon