Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree

Let us take a sneak peek at TV actress Sayantani Ghosh's wedding pictures in traditional Bengali bridal wear. The actress ties the knot with beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata

Last night, on December 5th popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh got married to her long-time beau Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata. A few hours back, Sayantani took to her social media space and dropped some fantastic wedding pictures where we could see her in a traditional red saree.

Sayantani accessorised her bride look with Bengali style gold jewellery. She donned Bengali traditional ornaments called ‘shaankha’ and ‘pola’. Her mangal sutra, sindoor, and red rose headgear were all on point. On the other hand, the groom Anugarh Tiwari looked dapper in a cream sherwani with floral print.

The wedding happened in a small ceremony in Kolkata, in front of close family and friends. It is reported that the couple will be hosting a reception in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

Earlier that day, Sayantani flaunted her engagement ring on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo wearing ‘shaankha’ and ‘pola’ and said wrote it was always her wish to wear those.

Sayantani's character Daljeet in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is also getting married in reel life. Her reel marriage track matching her real-life marriage has made the Sayantani happier.

Sayantani dated Anugrah Tiwari for more than six years. She frequently shared pictures and videos with her then-boyfriend on social media, followed by romantic captions.

On the work front, Sayantani Ghosh was seen in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Ghosh also participated in some TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6 and Dare 2 Dance. She was also part of big TV soap dramas like Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Sanjivani 2, Santoshi Maa and Qubool Hai, etc.