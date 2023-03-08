Women's Day 2023: Aranyak to Hush Hush - 4 web series to watch on a day that celebrates woman power

Aranyak and Hush Hush, these series are a reminder that women are self-sufficient enough to handle anything they set their minds to. They deserve to get celebrated every day. It is about their power, courage, and determination to break down barriers and fight for their rights.

What better way to celebrate the strength and versatility of women than by immersing yourself in some of the most captivating and empowering OTT series this women's day? From gripping dramas to women-centric audio series, these narratives will leave you enthralled with their extraordinary stories of love, heartbreak, and victory.

Prepare to be inspired, entertained, and empowered by these exceptional series that put women at the forefront, challenging norms and breaking barriers with every episode.

1. Aranyak (Netflix, 2022):

Featuring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak follows a female police officer assigned to investigate a series of murders in the forests of West Bengal. As Kasturi Dogra (played by Tandon) delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a web of secrets and lies, which threaten to upend the entire region.

2. Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video, 2022):

Hush Hush is the perfect series to watch this Women's Day, as it delves into the complex lives of women whose carefully crafted facade begins to crumble when their past secrets are exposed. The show explores the tumultuous journey of women as they navigate through the web of lies, deceit, and the patriarchal society that seeks to hold them back.

3. Aarya (Disney + Hotstar, 2020):

Starring the talented Sushmita Sen, Aarya tells the story of a strong-willed woman who must take over her husband's criminal empire after he gets assassinated. As Aarya navigates the dangerous underworld of drugs and violence, she also confronts the challenges of being a mother and protecting her family. Aarya is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling.

4. Maharani (Sony LIV, 2021):

Maharani, the series, follows the journey of a simple housewife who unexpectedly becomes the chief minister of Bihar. As she navigates the cutthroat world of politics, Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) must confront the challenges of corruption, sexism, and violence.

