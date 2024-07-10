Sarfira REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar’s Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru worth watching? READ this

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sarfira First Review: Featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, the official Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is among the most-anticipated films of 2024. Read the first review of the film which is already out online

    Following the massive success of Munjya and the underperformance of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Bollywood is ready to see the release of a major film this week. Yes, we are talking about Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara. The official Hindi version of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, is one of the most highly awaited films of 2024.

    Since the trailer's debut, Sarfira has grabbed fans and public audiences alike, with Akshay Kumar's serious attempts for the character gaining substantial notice. The enthusiasm for the film is palpable, as fans anxiously await its theatrical debut.

    Interestingly, the first review of the film has already been posted, and as predicted, it primarily compliments the Akshay Kumar-starring drama. The review, which is presently going viral on social media, describes Sarfira as "inspiring, motivating, and powerful." It's said to last 155 minutes. 

    It reads, "Just finished watching #Sarfira starring #AkshayKumar & @SirPareshRawal... Inspiring, Motivating & powerful... Full review soon... Run time: 155:11 Min..."

    Sarfira is generating a lot of attention. Sarfira's trailer became the most-watched on YouTube within 24 hours, and it was named the most anticipated film of the month on IMDB. The film is based on the actual tale of GR Gopinath, who pioneered low-cost aircraft for the public. Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment, and Cape Of Good Films produce it.

    About Sarfira:
    Sarfira is a remake of Sudha Kongara's 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. Inspired by G. R. Gopinath's biography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, the film follows a determined guy on a journey to build low-cost aircraft for the disadvantaged, facing numerous enemies along the way. The Central Board of picture Certification (CFBC) gave the picture a U (Universal) certificate after removing several offensive language. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, and R. Sarathkumar, among others, in key parts.

