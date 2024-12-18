Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's reacted to the news that Laapataa Ladies had dropped out of the Oscars 2025 sweepstakes was expressed by Hansal Mehta.

Director Hansal Mehta blasted the Film Federation of India after the Academy did not select Laapataa Ladies for the Oscars in 2025. The Kiran Rao film was India's official Oscar submission for Best International Feature. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the picture did not make the shortlist. Following the revelation, Hansal took to X to ridicule FFI for their decision.

Hansal shared a list of films that were shortlisted for the category at the 97th Academy Awards, “Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable."

Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable. pic.twitter.com/hiwmatzDbW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 17, 2024

Aside from Hansal Mehta, artist Ricky Kej and numerous social media users attacked FFI's choice to select Laapataa Ladies as India's official submission for the Oscars this year. “#LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost," Ricky wrote.

“When are we going to realize.. year after year.. we are choosing the wrong films. There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year! Unfortunately we live in a “Mainstream Bollywood" bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead we should just look for good films made by film-makers who are uncompromising in their art.. low budget or big budget.. star or no star.. just great artistic cinema," he added.

So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.

When are we going to realize.. year… pic.twitter.com/iWGpSXY1KD — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 18, 2024

“It’s a crying shame. Not only did India not submit it, the movie that was submitted wasn’t even shortlisted. Fire the entire Film Federation of India body, and get some people who have sense and taste," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, supporters hope Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will be acknowledged at the Oscars in 2025. The film has already received nominations for the Golden Globes 2025 and the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

