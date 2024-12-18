Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's reacted to the news that Laapataa Ladies had dropped out of the Oscars 2025 sweepstakes was expressed by Hansal Mehta.

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Director Hansal Mehta blasted the Film Federation of India after the Academy did not select Laapataa Ladies for the Oscars in 2025. The Kiran Rao film was India's official Oscar submission for Best International Feature. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the picture did not make the shortlist. Following the revelation, Hansal took to X to ridicule FFI for their decision.

Hansal shared a list of films that were shortlisted for the category at the 97th Academy Awards, “Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable."

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed

Aside from Hansal Mehta, artist Ricky Kej and numerous social media users attacked FFI's choice to select Laapataa Ladies as India's official submission for the Oscars this year. “#LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost," Ricky wrote.

Also Read: Anupamaa to Bigg Boss 18: Top 7 most-searched TV shows on google

“When are we going to realize.. year after year.. we are choosing the wrong films. There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year! Unfortunately we live in a “Mainstream Bollywood" bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead we should just look for good films made by film-makers who are uncompromising in their art.. low budget or big budget.. star or no star.. just great artistic cinema," he added.

“It’s a crying shame. Not only did India not submit it, the movie that was submitted wasn’t even shortlisted. Fire the entire Film Federation of India body, and get some people who have sense and taste," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, supporters hope Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will be acknowledged at the Oscars in 2025. The film has already received nominations for the Golden Globes 2025 and the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO] ATG

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram RBA

'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film ATG

'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon