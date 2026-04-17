Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has a new worldwide release date of January 21, 2027. The film is billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date.

Bhansali Productions has officially announced a new release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated directorial 'Love and War,' confirming that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for the first time in a project. The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date.

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The makers confirmed the news on the official Instagram handle and wrote, "SanjayLeelaBhansali's #LOVEandWAR starring #RanbirKapoor, @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. In cinemas on 21st January 2027. @prerna_singh6 @saregama_official @netflix_in" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

'Love and War' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Cast's Collaboration with Bhansali

The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali.

'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." (ANI)