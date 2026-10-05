Sanjay Dutt sparked a controversy after remarking he 'doesn't feel peace' in the nation on Shekhar Suman's talk show. Following social media backlash, the actor clarified the comment was scripted, humorous, and not meant to cause offense.

Sanjay Dutt's Remarks on Talk Show Spark Controversy

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt recently found himself at the centre of a controversy following his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s talk show, Shekhar Tonite, which aired on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actor humorously imagined himself as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes and addressed the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style. Sanjay Dutt also shared his opinion about the current state of the country, reportedly saying that he doesn't feel "peace" in the nation anymore, while talking to Shekhar Suman on the show.

Sanjay Dutt’s remarks did not go down well with a section of society, triggering backlash on social media. Amid the criticism, the actor clarified that the remarks were scripted and made in a humorous context, adding that he did not intend to offend anyone. However, the controversy is showing no signs of dying down.

BJP Leader Hits Out at Actor

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke also responded to Dutt’s remarks, calling out the actor. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Sanjay Dutt is not thinking straight; the effects of age are starting to show. He has launched several liquor brands, which might be taking a toll on him. Perhaps he finds peace in Pakistan or Yerawada Jail—if that is the case, he should simply go there..."

'Never Intended to Hurt Anyone': Sanjay Dutt

After the episode went viral for his statement, the actor clarified that his remarks were made as part of a scripted, light-hearted conversation and were never intended to hurt, offend, or disrespect any individual, community, or institution. Sharing a note on his X handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."

The 'Munna Bhai' actor expressed dissapointment after his words were allegedly misinterpreted outside the "intended context" by him. He added, "The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context." (ANI)