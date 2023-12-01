Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal shares unseen throwback picture with director Meghna Gulzar

    On the release day of "Sam Bahadur" featuring Vicky Kaushal, the actor went to Instagram to post an unseen and adorable picture of himself with director Meghna Gulzar.

    Vicky Kaushal is brimming with happiness his long-awaited movie "Sam Bahadur" is finally out in theaters. On Friday, he shared a special throwback picture on his Instagram from the time they were filming the movie. In the photo, Vicky looks exactly like his character Sam Manekshaw, wearing military clothes and flashing a big, happy smile. He's posing with the talented director Meghna Gulzar. The caption of the post read, "Finally… our SAM is all yours!!! #SAMबहादुर in cinemas today! ❤️❤️❤️"

    "Sam Bahadur." tells the incredible story of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He had an illustrious military career that lasted more than four decades, and he played a crucial role in five wars. Manekshaw's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in a triumphant military campaign leading to the birth of Bangladesh.
     
    In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (portraying Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (enacting Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (playing Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (depicting Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in pivotal roles. The stellar lineup also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh embodying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra portraying Sam’s romantic interest. The cinematic narrative promises a gripping exploration of historical events, bringing to life the extraordinary journey of a military legend.

    In the initial reviews of the film, Vicky Kaushal is receiving widespread acclaim for his outstanding portrayal, delivering an exceptional performance. Many are predicting that the movie is on track to become a blockbuster.

