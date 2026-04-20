Ryan Reynolds voiced his unwavering support for wife Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, stating he has 'never in my life been more proud' of her integrity. The case stems from allegations related to the film 'It Ends with Us.'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has publicly expressed strong support for his wife, Blake Lively, saying he has "never in my life been more proud" of her, as she continues to navigate her ongoing legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni over the film 'It Ends with Us.' In a recent interview, as per People magazine, Reynolds spoke candidly about how his family has been coping with the high-profile legal proceedings that began in December 2024.

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"You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life," Reynolds said, referring to life in the public eye, as quoted by People magazine. Speaking about how the family has "managed" amid the legal saga involving Lively, Reynolds responded with a direct message of support for his wife. "Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," Reynolds continued. "People have no idea what is really on. I've never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do," as quoted by People magazine.

Reynolds and Lively share four children: daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and son Olin. Despite the ongoing legal situation, the couple has continued to make public appearances together in recent months and have also shared mutual tributes online. In an earlier interview appearance, Lively described Reynolds as her "best friend."

The Legal Battle Explained

The case began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment during the production of 'It Ends with Us' and claiming he and other defendants orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign "to destroy" her reputation. As per People magazine, she is seeking more than USD 160 million in damages.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and later filed a USD 400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging defamation and breach of contract. His countersuit was dismissed in June 2025.

Partial Dismissal of Claims

On April 2, US District Judge Lewis J Liman dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including those related to sexual harassment, though claims concerning a retaliatory smear campaign will proceed to trial.

Following the ruling, a source told People magazine that the proceedings have "been emotionally taxing" for Lively. "She didn't file this lawsuit thinking it would be easy," the source said, adding, "She knew it would be a long, challenging process, but she felt it was something she needed to do." The insider further noted, "Her allegations have never changed and she's looking forward to her day in court," adding that she is balancing legal proceedings with family responsibilities and is "excited for some quiet time this summer with her family once this is behind her."

Upcoming Trial

A court-mandated settlement conference on February 11 ended without agreement. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 in New York, and attorneys for both sides have indicated that the actors plan to testify. (ANI)