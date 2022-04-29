Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments

Runway 34 is based on actual events and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar. Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn and released on April 29, 2022, during Eid, was produced and directed by Ajay Devgn. Fans are flocking to theatres to watch the film, and early reviews are already pouring in.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are Bollywood A-listers should come as no surprise. Even though they are competitors, the superstars frequently complement each other's work. For example, a day before Ajay's Runway 34 premieres tomorrow, Akshay rushed to Twitter to express his admiration for him.

Akshay’s tweet can be read, “Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due (sic).”

Kapil Sharma tweeted, ” Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34. Kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.” Aneez Bazmee, who’s awaiting the release of his next directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, wrote, “#Runway34 is absolutely fantastic. Brilliant work by @ajaydevgn as an actor & director. Wonderfully shot sequences that will put you on the edge of your seat.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also praised Runway 34. Sharing pictures with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, Riteish wrote, “Saw #Runway34 last night – Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn – so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!” In another tweet, he added, “The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all. #Runway34.”

