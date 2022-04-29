Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala entertainer' by fans

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:03 AM IST

    Early reviews on Twitter suggest that Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 is full 'Paisa Vasool'

    Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is out in theatres near you on April 29. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also plays a key part in the film. As shown in the trailer, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 was shot during the pandemic and had a large size, setting, and budget. Early Twitter reactions indicate that the film will be full-fledged entertainment.
     

    The Ahmed Khan directed Heropanti 2, which sees Tiger Shroff repeat his role as Babloo Ranawat with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, has opened in theatres today. Tara Sutaria, a masala performer, previously revealed that she agreed to join the franchise because she liked the concept and felt she would like to be a part of it.

    As shown in the trailer, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 was shot during the pandemic and had a large size, setting, and budget. According to trade analysts, Heropanti I will have a somewhat larger opening than the other Eid movie, Runway 34, aimed at a broad audience. Heropanti 2 is expected to gross between Rs 8 and Rs 9 crore, according to experts. Also Read: National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment

    Early reviews by social media users have started pouring in, with one fan said, "#Heropanti2 is Full Entertaining Paisa Vasool Movie Go watch & enjoy an amazing action movie Don't trust the fake negative reviews social media The people who R the ground, they all know how the film is Public enjoying."

    A second fan tweeted another review and wrote, "They liked the story and saying it’s interesting haters can’t complain about the story now."

    One fan wrote, "A good action thriller movie and yeah Tiger Shroff was amazing... Story was interesting it wasn't something that you've seen an usual movie..."

    However, a fourth fan tweeted, "#Heropanti2review Just watched Heropanti 2 Film was Damage Tiger shroff Delivered again same acting and same Action Story 1/5Music is average Overall Movie is disgusting You guys can skip this Movie Overall 2/5.”

    Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu, a member of the Foreign Censor Board, had already seen the film and shared his thoughts on it on social media. He praised Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performances in the film, calling it a "classic masala entertainment" and "full paisa vasool."

    Taking to Instagram Stories, he had written, “On the whole, Heropanti 2 is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from Tiger Shroff & Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With focus on entertainment, the film is without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in 2022. It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on the account of its masala quotient. Tara Sutaria is totally miscast. She is irritating sometimes. Overall full on paisa vasool film. Masses will go gaga. 3.5 stars.” Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Samantha, Nayanthara rock

