    RRKPK: This is how Diljit Dosanjh reacted after Karan Johar sought his permission to use popular song 'Lover'

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, is doing great at the box office now. Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover' plays right before the interval. Know how the singer reacted when the director sought his permission for using the song. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The success of Karan Johar's recent film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which has earned a worldwide total of Rs 300 crore, is overwhelming. The romantic comedy, in which Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play the titular leads, marks Karan's comeback to direction after a seven-year gap following the release of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016.The use of superhit songs in the background, which helped advance the plot, is one of the movie's many strong points. 'Lover', a well-known song by Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, was also featured in the film. Karan Johar revealed what happened after he had sought Diljit's permission to use the song in a turning point of the film.

    Speaking to the interviewer Sucharita Tyagi, Karan said, "I have to say, people have been so kind like Diljit, who owns the song Lover. I was told it is ridiculously expensive. I called him and I was asking him 'Paaji mujhe ye gaana chahiye (I want this song)". He wasn't understanding at first and then I explained that I want to use the song in my movie, to which he gladly told me, "Aap puch bhi kyun rahe ho, haq banta hai aapka (Why are you even asking, this is your right)".

    On the sixth season of Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', which aired in December 2018, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah made a grand appearance. 'Lover 'was released in 2021 as part of Diljit's MoonChild Era album, which also featured the songs 'Black & White', 'Luna', 'Vibe', 'Champagne, and others. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly are among the notable actors who appear in RRKPK. The movie released on July 28 and is still playing in theatres today.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
