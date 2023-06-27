Ritabhari Chakraborty on her 31st birthday: 7 Unknown facts about Bengali Actress
As she works on the forthcoming thriller by Mainak Bhaumik with Sourav Das, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Anusha Viswanathan, and others, Ritabhari Chakraborty spent her birthday abroad. The actress continues to enjoy ‘Fatafati’'s commercial success. On this special day, we bring to seven unknown facts about this actress.
Here are a few unknown facts about the 'Fatafati' actress. Come, check them out.
- She was born on 26 June 1992 and is 31-years-old. Her parents are Satarupa Sanyal, Utpalendu Chakrabarty. She studied at Haryana Vidyamandir, and later attended classes at Jadavpur University.
- Chakraborty began her modelling career while still a high school student. After passing her 10th board exam, she made her television debut at the age of 15 as the lead female in the well-known Indian Bengali television series Ogo Bodhu Sundari.
- Because of the show's enormous popularity, Sasural Genda Phool, its Hindi equivalent, was also produced. She also portrayed the lead character in the STAR Jalsha television programme Chokher Tara Tui. She had to leave the concert early, nevertheless, due to health problems.[13]
- Additionally, Chakraborty was associated with the theatre company Jojok. In a Gautam Halder-directed theatrical rendition of Tagore's Noshtonir, she had portrayed Charulata.[14]
- In 2017, Ritabhari and Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the music video "Orrey Mon," which was made by Ritabhari's own production company, SCUD. Orrey Mon chronicles the journey of a young couple seeking to realise their shared ambition of opening a cafe. The song was a major hit, garnering over 20 million views on YouTube as of this writing.With actors like Kalki Koechlin, Parambrata Chatterjee (Nykaa Tvc), Anurag Kashyap, Rajat Kapoor,[16] Kunal Karan Kapoor (Adda song), and others, she continued to appear and produce new content.
- Ritabhari, known for her bold sartorial choices and having a reputation for being adventurous, made a triumphant return to the big screen with the movie ‘Fatafati’ after enduring many physical ailments over the previous few years.
- The actress told in an interview to OTT playthat she is focussing on her career right now. “I don’t want to talk about my relationship at this point. I am just focussing on work,” she said.
- She also revealed that her favourite birthday gift is the love and adoration she received from her fans. She told the press that for her, the most significant birthday blessing is the success of the movie ‘Fatafati’. We have completed 50 days of Fatafati and that is my biggest gift, she added. She also added that her big celebration plan is to host the 50-day party after returning home. My team will hold on to that plan until I get there, she informed.
- She is well-known in the Indian cinema and television industries. With the romantic thrillers Shesh Theke Shuru (2019) and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti (2020), Chakraborty achieved commercial success in the Bengali industry.
- She has surpassed numerous Bollywood actors in the Times of India's poll for the Most Desirable Woman of 2018 in East[2] and The Top 50 Most Desirable Woman of the nation[3].