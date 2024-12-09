Prabhas-Rishab Shetty set to team up for an exciting new film collaboration; Read on

After the massive success of KGF and Kantara, Prabhas is reportedly collaborating with Kantara director Rishab Shetty. Shetty is currently focused on Kantara's prequel, after which he will reportedly work with Prabhas.



KGF and Kantara have elevated Kannada cinema. Prabhas starred in Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel and is preparing for Salaar 2. He will now collaborate with Rishab Shetty, the pan-India star from Kantara. This pairing is expected to create a sensation.

Rishab Shetty is working on Kantara's prequel. His low-budget hit, Kantara, brought him widespread recognition. Producers and actors are now keen to work with him. Kantara's prequel has a large budget, filming has begun, and it's set for a 2025 release. Shooting continues until next summer. Shetty is considering future projects, including one with Prabhas.

Prabhas, who has worked with Rajamouli, Sujeeth, and Nag Ashwin, has reportedly agreed to a story by Rishab Shetty. Shetty is working on the script. Prabhas has a three-film deal with Hombale Films, the production house behind KGF and Kantara. He's looking for scripts that enhance his image. Shetty will reportedly write the script but not direct.

Rishab Shetty has a good relationship with Hombale Films. After Kantara's success, he's started its prequel with a budget exceeding 100 crore. He's discussed a special script for Prabhas, narrating a few stories. He believes a particular role suits Prabhas, who has reportedly agreed, finding the story impressive.

Prabhas, who played a warrior in Baahubali, a cop in Saaho, and a bounty hunter in Kalki 2898, is seeking new types of roles. He's currently working on Fauji and The Raja Saab, and will film Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel. He adapts himself to diverse roles.

Before completing Kantara, Rishab Shetty started Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma, where he plays Hanuman. Expectations are high after Hanuman's success. He's also working on a pan-India film, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh, with the first-look poster released.

