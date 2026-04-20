'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty lauded Ken Karunaas' film 'Youth', calling it a refreshing and emotional tribute to parents. He praised Karunaas' work as writer, director, and actor, and commended the performances of the entire cast and crew.

Actor Rishab Shetty heaped praise on the film Youth, which stars Ken Karunaas and called it a refreshing and emotional watch that stayed with him after the screening. The film, hit theatres last March and also received a positive response from both moviebuffs and critics. It also did well at the box office. Even after its theatrical run, the movie has continued to get attention on OTT platforms.

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Rishab Shetty's Heartfelt Praise

Sharing his reaction after he watched the film, the 'Kantara' actor said he enjoyed every moment of it and was smiling throughout. In his post, he wrote, "After a long time, I found myself smiling throughout an entire film. #Youth is filled with love, friendship, and deep emotions, a heartfelt tribute dedicated to all parents. Single-handedly writing, directing and acting with such nuanced depth is truly commendable."

Shetty also praised the performances of the cast and the work of the technical team behind the film. Appreciating the actors and makers, he added, "Every actor is brought to life so naturally on screen. #SurajVenjaramoodu sir, #DevaDarshini ma'am, and the entire friend's gang are an absolute joy to watch. Special mention to music director @gvprakash, the DOP @DopViki, editor @editorNash, and producers @The_KCR and #SulochanaKumar for trusting the vision. #Youth, a film by @KenKarunaas."

After a long time, I found myself smiling throughout an entire film. #Youth is filled with love, friendship, and deep emotions — a heartfelt tribute dedicated to all parents. Single handedly writing, directing and acting with such nuanced depth is truly commendable. Every actor… pic.twitter.com/uaz5NV2Z2u — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) April 20, 2026

About the Film 'Youth'

'Youth' revolves around a simple and relatable story based on social life, love, friendships, and personal struggles. Ken Karunaas, who wrote, directed, and acted in the film, has been widely appreciated for handling all three roles successfully. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini were also praised for their performances. (ANI)