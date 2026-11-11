Shehzad Poonawalla, winner of Rise & Fall Season 2, met CM Devendra Fadnavis to present his trophy. He has pledged his Rs 35 lakh prize money to drought and flood relief efforts across Maharashtra, Assam, and Bihar.

Shehzad Poonawalla Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis

‘Rise & Fall Season 2’ winner Shehzad Poonawalla met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and presented his winning trophy to him, marking a special moment following his victory in the popular reality television show. Poonawalla, who emerged victorious after a fiercely competitive season, shared his achievement with the Chief Minister as a gesture of respect and admiration for his leadership, as per the press release.

Winner Declares Prize Money Donation

Shehzad emerged as the winner of the second season of the reality show, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati secured the third position.

The meeting comes days after Poonawalla announced his decision to donate his entire winning prize money of Rs 35 lakh towards drought relief efforts in Maharashtra and flood relief initiatives in Assam and Bihar.

Gratitude Towards Supporters

Shehzad earlier thanked his supporters for their love and encouragement, describing his participation in the show as a new journey and experience. He said that as an outsider, his victory would not have been possible without their support. "Thank you for the support in my victory on Rise n Fall season 2. It has been a new journey and experience and for an outsider like me it was only possible due to your support and love," he said.

Announcing his decision to donate the prize money, he added, "Have decided to donate my Rs 35 lakhs prize towards Bihar and Assam floods (while entering it was huge) and Maharashtra drought." Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’ is hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show streams on Prime Video.