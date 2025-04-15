Matt Damon, taking a break from filming The Odyssey, was seen on a yacht in Italy flaunting his toned physique. He and costar Zendaya recently shot scenes in Favignana for the epic adaptation

Actor and producer Matt Damon is happy taking a break from shooting 'The Odyssey'. He was seen enjoying some time off on a yacht off the coast of Italy and showing off a notably ripped physique roughly two months after Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie released its first image of Damon as the Greek mythical hero Odysseus.

Damon was previously spotted on the film's set on March 25, when he filmed scenes shirtless and showed off his impressive abs on set in Favignana, Italy. His costar Zendaya was also seen in costume and on location that day as the pair filmed scenes for The Odyssey, based on the Ancient Greek epic poem attributed to the poet Homer, reported People.

