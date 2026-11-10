The Malayalam film industry mourns the loss of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Actor Mohanlal and Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep condolences, remembering his exceptional visual contributions to numerous blockbusters.

Mohanlal Pays Tribute to Shaji Kumar

The demise of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar has left veteran actor Mohanlal deeply saddened. The two shared a close bond and had collaborated on several films over the years. In fact, Shaji Kumar had also contributed to Mohanlal’s upcoming film, Athimanoharam. After learning about Shaji Kumar's death on Tuesday, Mohanlal paid his heartfelt condolences via a post on Facebook.

"Dear Shaji Kumar, you have left us, and your demise is deeply saddening. Shaji, who left an indelible mark in the world of cinematography with his distinctive artistic vision, will always be remembered for his exceptional talent. He stood by me right up until our last film together, Athimanoharam. Our journey together also included memorable films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum," Mohanlal wrote in Malayalam. He added, "Shaji was a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens. Beyond our professional association, we shared a special bond of love and friendship that I will always cherish."

Tributes from Leadership

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has also paid his heartfelt condolences. In a post on X, V D Satheesan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues."

Career Legacy

Shaji Kumar was renowned for his striking visual treatment of mass-action sequences in films such as Pulimurugan, Narasimham and Thudarum, among others. More details regarding Shaji Kumar's demise are awaited.