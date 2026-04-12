Following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, her unexpected 2006 duet with Australian cricketer Brett Lee, 'You're the One', is being fondly recalled. The collaboration was a unique moment where music and cricket collided.

It was 2006 when the worlds of cricket and music collided in the most unexpected way! Australia's iconic cricketer Brett Lee collaborated with India's legendary singer Asha Bhosle for a duet, 'You're the One'. It wasn't just a song; it was a moment.

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Asha Bhosle, who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday at the age of 92, will continue to live on in our hearts through her timeless and distinctive voice. Whenever her body of work is remembered, her unexpected yet memorable collaboration with Brett Lee will also always stand out and be fondly recalled.

A Memorable Collaboration

The song titled 'You're the One for Me' from the album Asha and Friends featured former Australian cricketer Brett Lee crooning Hindi lines alongside India's melody queen Asha Bhosle. In the track, he could be heard singing, "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga," delighting music and cricket lovers.

In his autobiography, 'My Life', Brett Lee described Asha Bhosle as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music. The music video was shot in 2006, when Brett Lee was in India for the Champions Trophy.

How the Duet Came to Be

During his visit, he was approached by a music label as part of an ambitious compilation project that brought together international artists for the album Asha and Friends. "We continued in the one-day mode for the Champions Trophy in India. That tour opened up an exciting opportunity for me away from cricket. On a previous trip to India - I think in 2004 - I was interviewed by popular television host Simi Garewal on her program Rendezvous. I sang a few songs, including 'Muqabla', the tune I'd first heard in the tuk-tuk way back on the 1994 academy tour. Afterwards, Neil Maxwell was approached by some representatives of recording companies who were keen to produce something with me for the local market. I thought nothing more about it until I met with another recording company representative, Shamir Tandon, in Mumbai before the Champions Trophy," read an excerpt from Lee's book.

"Shamir revealed he was working on a compilation with Asha Bhosle, one of the most famous Indian singers in history. She was in her 70s and had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood movies, and had countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music. Shamir said the compilation would involve a number of high-profile musicians and Bollywood actors. He rattled through a list of names, and my ears pricked up as soon as I heard one of them: Robbie Williams," Lee added.

Asha Bhosle's Passing

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)