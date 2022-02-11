  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon

    Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was seen performing the last rites at her father Ravi Tandon’s funeral.

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away today, February 11 morning. He was 85-years-old he passed away at the wee hours (3.45 am) of Friday. Ravi Tandon was a popular writer-director and producer in Bollywood.

    According to reports, Ravi Tandon had lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. Raveena confirmed the news on her social media page. She posted a few pictures with Ravi and penned a heartbreaking note. “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote in the caption.

    Now, pictures and videos of the funeral are going viral on social media. In the pictures, we can see Raveena’s husband Anil Thadani and director Sajid Khan. Raveena's family and friends from the industry were seen at her house to pay their last respects

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Angel Jiya (@angeljiya15)

    Some celebs took to social media to send her condolences messages. Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti." 

    Talking about Ravi Tandon's work in Bollywood he had directed many films in the 70s and 80s like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-Daar, and Zindagi.
     

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban drb

    Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James teaser out; fans get emotional

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media RCB

    Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

    Family Pack trailer Puneth Rajkumar PRK Production release trailer of Family Pack watch drb

    Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

    Hollywood Astroworld Tragedy 9 year old victim grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish drb

    Astroworld Tragedy: 9-year-old victim’s grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish

    Recent Stories

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Adidas to Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised Allah hu Akbar

    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Punjab Election 2022: Netas using code to smuggle liquor - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Netas using code to smuggle liquor

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner to Shreyas Iyer - 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target-ayh

    IPL 2022 Auction: Warner to Iyer - 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon