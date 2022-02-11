Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was seen performing the last rites at her father Ravi Tandon’s funeral.

Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away today, February 11 morning. He was 85-years-old he passed away at the wee hours (3.45 am) of Friday. Ravi Tandon was a popular writer-director and producer in Bollywood.

According to reports, Ravi Tandon had lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure. Raveena confirmed the news on her social media page. She posted a few pictures with Ravi and penned a heartbreaking note. “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote in the caption.

Now, pictures and videos of the funeral are going viral on social media. In the pictures, we can see Raveena’s husband Anil Thadani and director Sajid Khan. Raveena's family and friends from the industry were seen at her house to pay their last respects

Some celebs took to social media to send her condolences messages. Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti."

Talking about Ravi Tandon's work in Bollywood he had directed many films in the 70s and 80s like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-Daar, and Zindagi.

