Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about her parents' financial problems and struggling childhood days

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna talked openly about her upbringing, revealing that her parents had trouble finding homes, paying rent or even buying toys for her

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about her parents' financial problems and struggling childhood days RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna spoke candidly about her family's financial struggles when she was growing up. The actress, one of today's most well-known celebrities, admitted that there was a period when her parents had trouble finding a home and even making rent. The Pushpa actress continued by saying that conditions at home were so bad that they could not even purchase her a toy.

    Rashmika discussed her career accomplishments in an interview with HT, adding that she doesn't take her fans' adoration and support for granted. "I was on the opposing side. We once relocated to a new home every two months. Since I was a young child, I have been aware of these things (struggles)," she said.

    Also Read: 'I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post

    She added that while her parents would never turn down her requests, even if it was just for a toy, she knew they couldn't afford it so she wouldn't ask them. "I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it difficult to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents," she said.

    Also Read: Peppa Pig Live: 5 surprising facts about British animated show that you probably didn't know

    Rashmika remarked, "In my heart, I'm still that kid who couldn't even afford a toy. "I value the money I make, the affection I experience, and the recognition I receive for my work as an actor. Because I am aware that this will not last forever, my childhood experiences prevent me from taking my achievements for granted," she continued.

    Also Read: Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..'

    Rashmika has enjoyed her year thus far. She kept reaping the benefits of Pushpa's popularity in January and made her Bollywood debut in October with Goodbye. Rashmika currently has a tonne of projects in the works. These include Pushpa 2 (also known as Pushpa: The Rule), Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.
     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski drb

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

    I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post RBA

    'I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Today is Jacqueline Fernandez's crucial day as court announced bail plea order RBA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Crucial day for Jacqueline Fernandez; order on bail plea today

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad RBA

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love snt

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski drb

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Pat Cummins to miss out for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR; here is why-ayh

    IPL 2023: Pat Cummins to miss out for Kolkata Knight Riders; here's why

    Shraddha murder He would murder me Victim s friend received help text on WhatsApp gcw

    Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

    World population projected to reach 8 billion today; see where India stands AJR

    World population projected to reach 8 billion today; see where India stands

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon