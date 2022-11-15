Rashmika Mandanna talks about her parents' financial problems and struggling childhood days

Rashmika Mandanna spoke candidly about her family's financial struggles when she was growing up. The actress, one of today's most well-known celebrities, admitted that there was a period when her parents had trouble finding a home and even making rent. The Pushpa actress continued by saying that conditions at home were so bad that they could not even purchase her a toy.

Rashmika discussed her career accomplishments in an interview with HT, adding that she doesn't take her fans' adoration and support for granted. "I was on the opposing side. We once relocated to a new home every two months. Since I was a young child, I have been aware of these things (struggles)," she said.

She added that while her parents would never turn down her requests, even if it was just for a toy, she knew they couldn't afford it so she wouldn't ask them. "I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it difficult to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents," she said.

Rashmika remarked, "In my heart, I'm still that kid who couldn't even afford a toy. "I value the money I make, the affection I experience, and the recognition I receive for my work as an actor. Because I am aware that this will not last forever, my childhood experiences prevent me from taking my achievements for granted," she continued.

Rashmika has enjoyed her year thus far. She kept reaping the benefits of Pushpa's popularity in January and made her Bollywood debut in October with Goodbye. Rashmika currently has a tonne of projects in the works. These include Pushpa 2 (also known as Pushpa: The Rule), Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

