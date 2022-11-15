Peppa Pig Live: 5 surprising facts about British animated show that you probably didn't know

Peppa Pig family: We have put together a list of 5 surprising facts about Peppa Pig that you probably didn't know

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Peppa Pig has created a long-lasting mark in the audience's hearts for over 18 years now! Apart from its huge on-screen presence, the show constantly makes a buzz among the audience with its fun live sessions and events too. As Peppa Pig Live Season 2 will be held on the 19th and 20th of November, the live show tickets are available on BookMyShow. We have compiled a list of 5 surprising facts about Peppa Pig that you probably didn't know.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

An Instant Hit!

Some shows take ages to get noticed and grow a fanbase, but you can't say the same about the hit kids’ show Peppa Pig. The fun show first aired in 2004, won a BAFTA, and became an instant hit among kids the same year!

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

A Global Sensation!

Even though Peppa Pig is a show that made its debut in the UK, today, it's seen in more than 200 countries globally. It's quite the hit among kids and a lot of adults too!

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Peppa Has Appeared On British Stamps!

The British Royal Mail had announced that some of the kids’ favourite shows would be featured on the postage stamps. Guess which piggy is featured too?

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

One Pig – Three Voices!

Since the show's inception, Peppa Pig has been voiced by three different artists. Child voice artists Lily Snowden-Fine, Cecily Bloom, and Harley Bird have voiced the cute little piggy in Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 respectively.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout