    Peppa Pig Live: 5 surprising facts about British animated show that you probably didn't know

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Peppa Pig family: We have put together a list of 5 surprising facts about Peppa Pig that you probably didn't know

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Peppa Pig has created a long-lasting mark in the audience's hearts for over 18 years now! Apart from its huge on-screen presence, the show constantly makes a buzz among the audience with its fun live sessions and events too. As Peppa Pig Live Season 2 will be held on the 19th and 20th of November, the live show tickets are available on BookMyShow. We have compiled a list of 5 surprising facts about Peppa Pig that you probably didn't know.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    An Instant Hit!
    Some shows take ages to get noticed and grow a fanbase, but you can't say the same about the hit kids’ show Peppa Pig. The fun show first aired in 2004, won a BAFTA, and became an instant hit among kids the same year!

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    A Global Sensation!
    Even though Peppa Pig is a show that made its debut in the UK, today, it's seen in more than 200 countries globally. It's quite the hit among kids and a lot of adults too!

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Peppa Has Appeared On British Stamps!
    The British Royal Mail had announced that some of the kids’ favourite shows would be featured on the postage stamps. Guess which piggy is featured too?

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    One Pig – Three Voices!
    Since the show's inception, Peppa Pig has been voiced by three different artists. Child voice artists Lily Snowden-Fine, Cecily Bloom, and Harley Bird have voiced the cute little piggy in Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 respectively. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Peppa Pig Has Her Own Little Bollywood Following
    The toddling tots of the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry have their eyes and hearts set in awe for the energetic preschool piggy – Peppa Pig. From Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with his Peppa Pig book to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu vacationing at Peppa Pig world in London, the list of these little fans keeps getting longer. 
     

