Holy Island Little Flower Matric Higher Secondary School in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, is celebrating Navratri with a traditional Kolu. Teachers and students are reciting mantras and singing devotional songs to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

The festival of Navratri is being celebrated with devotion and traditional fervour across the country, with homes and temples adorned with Kolu, an arrangement of dolls and figurines that forms an integral part of the festivities. The celebrations honour Shakti, the supreme goddess of energy, with prayers and rituals.

Continuing this tradition, Holy Island Little Flower Matric Higher Secondary School in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, is celebrating Navratri with a Kolu, as teachers and students gather to recite mantras and sing devotional songs seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

The Significance of Navratri's Nine Nights

During the first three days of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped for bravery and strength. The next three days are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped for wealth and prosperity, while the final three days are devoted to Kalaimagal, the goddess of education and arts.

Worship of Goddess Lakshmi

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, following the initial worship of Goddess Durga among the three principal goddesses. Devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi on this day, seeking her blessings for happiness and the fulfilment of their needs. It is believed that observing a fast and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi with complete devotion on this day brings various benefits.

As part of the celebrations, teachers and students of the school sat in front of the Kolu, recited mantras dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and sang devotional songs, seeking the blessings of the Goddess.

Shardiya Navratri: A Festival of Divine Feminine Energy

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)