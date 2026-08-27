On Raksha Bandhan, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary gifted solar panels to 10 lakh Jeevika Didis. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announced a Rs 28 crore special development grant for the constituencies of women legislators.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary gave a special gift to Jeevika Didis of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He said a resolve has been taken to connect the homes of nearly 10 lakh Jeevika Didis in Bihar to solar energy. The Bihar CM penned a long note on X on Thursday, saying that the installation of solar panels at the homes of Jeevika Didis under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar scheme will help reduce their electricity expenses and create new opportunities for additional income through solar energy.

"Best wishes to sisters on Raksha Bandhan. On the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a gift of PM Surya Ghar to Bihar's Jeevika Didis. On this holy festival of protection and affection, a resolve has been taken to connect the homes of nearly 10 lakh Jeevika Didis in Bihar to solar energy," Samrat Choudhary said on X. He added, "Under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar scheme, solar panels will be installed on their homes. This initiative will make the electricity expenses of Jeevika Didis' families zero and create new opportunities for additional income through solar energy. This gift to Bihar's sisters on Raksha Bandhan is an important step towards self-reliance, clean energy, and a bright future." https://x.com/samrat4bjp/status/2092911354093158678?s=20

Gujarat CM Announces Development Grant

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced a special Raksha Bandhan gift in the form of the allocation of a total of Rs 28 crore as a special development grant for road and infrastructure development in the constituencies of women legislators, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, under this decision, 14 women legislators representing the people in the State Legislative Assembly will each receive a development grant of Rs 2 crore for undertaking various road infrastructure development works in their respective constituencies. The 14 legislators include nine women MLAs from urban areas and five from rural areas.

The special grant allocated to the women legislators will be utilised for undertaking development works based on the priority requirements of road and other infrastructure facilities in their respective constituencies, the statement added. This special grant announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is aimed at accelerating local infrastructure development and enabling women legislators to address the priority development needs of their respective constituencies more effectively.

About Raksha Bandhan Festival

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28. (ANI)