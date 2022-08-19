Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated'

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is a 'flop' and 'frustrated' actor, according to a BJP minister, Narottam Mishra, for threatening the audience: 'He should concentrate on his acting.'

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    Annoyed by Arjun Kapoor's statement about uniting against such boycott Bollywood trends, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Arjun a flop and frustrated actor and advised him to concentrate on his acting.

    Netizens were outraged when Arjun Kapoor recently stated that the industry needs to unite against such boycott trends because Bollywood has tolerated them a lot. Irked by his statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra referred to Arjun Kapoor as a flop and frustrated actor.

    "I don't think it's good if a flop and frustrated actor threatens the audience." Rather than threatening the audience, I believe he should concentrate on his acting. I have a question for him: does he or any of his supporters in the Tukde Tukde (gang) have the courage to make films about other religions? Or say anything derogatory about those religions or portray their gods negatively? They only do this to us Sanaatanis. And after they have threatened us. "Wait a minute, Arjun ji, the public is well aware now," Narottam Mishra said during a media interview.

    In an interview with an entertainment website, Arjun recently stated, "We made a mistake by remaining silent for so long, in my opinion. Our decency was interpreted as a flaw. We always believe in letting the work speak for itself; everything else is secondary." He also stated that the film industry must band together to address the root cause of the problem.

    Arjun, who was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, has been brutally trolled online following his comments about the boycott trend. When asked how the cancel culture on social media affects Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor responded, "We tolerated far too much. People are now accustomed to it."

    The recent boycott trend appears to have impacted Bollywood. At the same time, a massive boycott campaign was launched against Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha due to the film's lead actor's 2015 remark about growing intolerance. Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan was also targeted as trolls dug up the film's writer Kanika Dhillon's tweets. Furthermore, the hashtag #BoycottVikramVedha trended on social media because the film's lead actor, Hrithik Roshan, supported Laal Singh Chaddha.

