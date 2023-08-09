Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth's Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details

    Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer' has successfully defeated Bollywood films like Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 in terms of advance bookings.

    Rajinikanth Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    Since its trailer was released earlier this month, Rajinikanth's next flick 'Jailer' has been creating a lot of hype. According to Business Today, the film has sold over 6,12,000 tickets on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow as of Monday, August 8. The advance booking for Rajinikanth's film surpassed all big-picture releases the following week. The commercial potboiler 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has sold around 83,300 tickets across three national cinema chains.

    Because of the excitement around the Thalaivar film, it has become director Nelson Dilipkumar's highest-grossing premiere in the United States. As of Monday, Jailer had grossed around $664,000 in advance ticket sales.

    Also Read: Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away

    This sum far exceeds the director's last production, Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde and grossed roughly $658,000 in ticket sales.

    According to trade expert Sumit Kadel, 'Gadar 2' would likely earn between Rs 30 and Rs 35 crore on its opening day and between Rs 120 and Rs 130 crore at net domestic box office. Kadel said that he feels Gadar 2 would be a box office success and that "Sunny Deol will show the new generation his PEAK STARDOM of the 90s again in 2023 (sic)."

    'OMG 2', on the other hand, has sold roughly 26,000 tickets on its first day and is expected to earn around Rs 80.96 lakh at the box office.

    Also Read: Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    About Jailer 
    Jailer' is without a doubt one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. Nelson wrote and directed the film, which stars superstar Rajinikanth. Suppose you thought Rajinikath's presence would make up for all the star power. In that case, you'd be wrong, for the film also has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah, among others.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away anr

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away

    10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shows love for comedy; drops funny video with Ranveer Singh ADC

    10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shows love for comedy; drops funny video with Ranveer Singh

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case ADC

    Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar Magistrate Court in 2016 meeting case

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love ADC

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live august 09 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Govt to move resolution in Assembly today to rename state as 'Keralam'

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots ATG EAI

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots

    Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her MSW

    Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her

    Here are 6 effective ways to clean stubbornly greasy utensils LMA EAI

    Here are 6 effective ways to clean stubbornly greasy utensils

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon