Rajinikanth's Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details

Since its trailer was released earlier this month, Rajinikanth's next flick 'Jailer' has been creating a lot of hype. According to Business Today, the film has sold over 6,12,000 tickets on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow as of Monday, August 8. The advance booking for Rajinikanth's film surpassed all big-picture releases the following week. The commercial potboiler 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has sold around 83,300 tickets across three national cinema chains.

Because of the excitement around the Thalaivar film, it has become director Nelson Dilipkumar's highest-grossing premiere in the United States. As of Monday, Jailer had grossed around $664,000 in advance ticket sales.

This sum far exceeds the director's last production, Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde and grossed roughly $658,000 in ticket sales.

According to trade expert Sumit Kadel, 'Gadar 2' would likely earn between Rs 30 and Rs 35 crore on its opening day and between Rs 120 and Rs 130 crore at net domestic box office. Kadel said that he feels Gadar 2 would be a box office success and that "Sunny Deol will show the new generation his PEAK STARDOM of the 90s again in 2023 (sic)."

'OMG 2', on the other hand, has sold roughly 26,000 tickets on its first day and is expected to earn around Rs 80.96 lakh at the box office.

About Jailer

Jailer' is without a doubt one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. Nelson wrote and directed the film, which stars superstar Rajinikanth. Suppose you thought Rajinikath's presence would make up for all the star power. In that case, you'd be wrong, for the film also has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah, among others.