The first-look poster for Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' was unveiled on Shivaji Jayanti. The actor directs and stars as the Maratha king in the bilingual film (Marathi/Hindi), produced by Genelia Deshmukh. It releases in 2026.

First Look Unveiled for 'Raja Shivaji'

The first-look poster for Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming historical film titled 'Raja Shivaji' was unveiled on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.

The makers, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share the poster, which shows Riteish in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, holding a sword and looking ahead with a firm and calm expression. The 'Housefull' actor, who is also directing the historical drama, can be seen dressed in royal attire, reflecting the strength and resolve of the Maratha warrior king. The film is being made in both Marathi and Hindi and is aimed at audiences across India. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Film to Explore Shivaji Maharaj's Early Journey

Raja Shivaji revolves around the story of Shivaji Maharaj's early journey, focusing on his oath to build Swarajya and his stand against the powerful rulers of that time. The film looks at him not only as a king but also as a son and a leader who chose courage over fear.

Crew and Release Details

The project brings together well-known names from the film industry. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while the visuals are handled by cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026. (ANI)