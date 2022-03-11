Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

    Radhe Shyam's movie review is out. Yes, USA premiere updates have started coming in; read what they say about the film.

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 7:08 AM IST

    Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan and will hit screens worldwide on March 11. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the magnum opus has created a huge buzz across the globe. 

    In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The film is set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. 

    According to the makers, Radhe Shyam is made on a budget of Rs 300 cr. The first review of the film is already given by Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, who reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on Twitter. 

    Umair Sandh wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject.”

    Umair Sandh also wrote, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.”

    Talking about the USPs of Radhe Shyma, the movie is set in the beautiful locales of Europe and dates back to the 1970s. Hence, we will see some fantastic places in Turin (Italy) and Georgia. We will also be able to see some shots at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The makers have recreated larger than life vintage sets in Hyderabad, all thanks to the art director Ravinder Reddy.

    Let us look at some of the tweets by US audiences.

     

     

     

