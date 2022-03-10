Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas talks bout kissing scenes and more

    Prabhas, who is all set for his big released tomorrow Radhe Shyam, says, "I am much more comfortable doing kissing scenes."

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas talks bout kissing scenes and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    Pan-India star Prabhas become famous after his performance in the Baahubali film franchise. His first Baahubali film hit the screens in 2015, collecting more than Rs 500 at the domestic box office after two years; Bahubali: The Conclusion (Second film) surpassed the first one and became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

    Now, his latest film Radhe Shyam is set to release tomorrow, which is also predicted to be a blockbuster. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has created a huge buzz across the globe. In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. During the promotion of the film, Prabhas talked about his chemistry with the leading lady Pooja Hegde and their kissing scenes.

    Prabhas, who is known to be a shy person in real life, says that he has become comfortable romancing his heroines on the cameras over the years. “Previously, it was challenging to romance in my films. I am comfortable romancing in studios but not on roads. But for a love story like Radhe Shyam, I can’t say I won’t kiss. Earlier, if there was a kissing scene, I would get very anxious and stressed and want to know who would be on the sets. I still have my reservations but I am much more relaxed doing kissing scenes, Prabhas said.

    Radhe Shyam is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India releases of 2022. Talking about the same, Prabhas had said, “The stress will always be there, and it is stressful. We always thought we would complete the film on a budget of Rs 150 crore. But due to delays, the budget grew to Rs 300 crore. Moreover, the producers didn’t want to compromise on the pieces where we were shot on a ship."

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
