Radhe Shyam: 7 logics to buy or 'not' to buy Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's movie tickets

Here are 7 reasons to watch Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, which is releasing tomorrow. Radhe Shyam will be the first pan-Indian film releasing in cinema halls this year

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is just a few hours away from its grand release. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the magnum opus has created a huge buzz across the globe. In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them.



Fans and audiences are very excited to experience this big-budget film in theatres after a very long time. Movie lovers and Prabhas' fans are going gaga over the fantastic chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. Besides, Prabhas, the picturesque visuals of Italy and Georgia are worth watching.



The censor board version was 150 minutes long, but the movie's run-time mentioned on the ticket-booking platforms is 138 minutes. Here we will discuss 7 reasons to watch Radhe Shyam also what you should expect from Prabhas's film.



Prabhas' role: He plays the role of a lead protagonist Vikramaditya and a lover boy in the film after a long time. Prabhas tries to raise the bar for Pan-Indian movies globally with Radhe Shyam. Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

Story: The makers have showcased the journey of renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner popularly known as Cheiro. Also, they incorporate a few significant happenings from his life.



Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's chemistry: Prabhas as Vikramaditya, a palmist, Pooja Hegde as Prerana, a doctor fell in love. Prabhas will be seen in romantic scenes with Pooja Hegde, the film's selling point. Prabhas is playing a romantic/lover boy role after a decade. ​



Picturesque locations: The movie is set in the beautiful locales of Europe and dates back to the 1970s. Hence, we will see some amazing shots of places in Turin (Italy) and Georgia. We will also be able to see some shots at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The makers have recreated larger than life vintage sets in Hyderabad, all thanks to the art director Ravinder Reddy.

VFX: A popular movie reviewer, Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, has prised about Rashe Shyam's VFX. He wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject.”

Star cast and crew: The film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The period Sci-fi romantic drama was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also Read: Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics