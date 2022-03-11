Radhe Shyam Review: 9 tweets to read before spending money-time on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love-saga

Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters and songs have already generated a huge buzz ahead of the release, but should we spend money and time to witness Prabhas as a lover-boy? Read this

Prabhas fans were eagerly waiting for the Radhe Shyam to hit the big screens, and it is finally out today. In the movie, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, the leading lady, is his love interest.

After a long wait, Prabhas will be seen as a lover-boy in this out-and-out romantic movie. The film was delayed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The censor board version was 150 minutes long, but the movie's run-time mentioned on the ticket-booking platforms is 138 minutes.

It is said that the story is about the journey of renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner popularly known as Cheiro. The film shows some beautiful locales of Europe and dates back to the 1970s. Radhe Shyam will show some fantastic shots of Turin (Italy) and Georgia places. We will also be able to see some shots at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the magnum opus has created a huge buzz across the globe. Bhushan Kumar produces the film, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

As per some social media reviews, the director, Radha Krishna Kumar, has done justice to Prabhas' character (Vikramaditya), and he looks handsome on the screen. According to some Twitter reviews, the movie's second half is better than the first half.

Radhe Shyam's VFX work is excellent and makes the movie a visual treat. The background score from S Thaman is one of the significant elements in the film.

