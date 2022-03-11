Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam Review: 9 tweets to read before spending money-time on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love-saga

    Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters and songs have already generated a huge buzz ahead of the release, but should we spend money and time to witness Prabhas as a lover-boy? Read this

    Radhe Shyam Review: 9 tweets to read before spending money-time on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's love-saga
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 8:48 AM IST

    Prabhas fans were eagerly waiting for the Radhe Shyam to hit the big screens, and it is finally out today. In the movie, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, the leading lady, is his love interest. 

    After a long wait, Prabhas will be seen as a lover-boy in this out-and-out romantic movie. The film was delayed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The censor board version was 150 minutes long, but the movie's run-time mentioned on the ticket-booking platforms is 138 minutes. 

    It is said that the story is about the journey of renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner popularly known as Cheiro. The film shows some beautiful locales of Europe and dates back to the 1970s. Radhe Shyam will show some fantastic shots of Turin (Italy) and Georgia places. We will also be able to see some shots at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. 

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

    Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the magnum opus has created a huge buzz across the globe. Bhushan Kumar produces the film, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

    As per some social media reviews, the director, Radha Krishna Kumar, has done justice to Prabhas' character (Vikramaditya), and he looks handsome on the screen. According to some Twitter reviews, the movie's second half is better than the first half. 

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam: 7 logics to buy or 'not' to buy Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's movie tickets

    Radhe Shyam's VFX work is excellent and makes the movie a visual treat. The background score from S Thaman is one of the significant elements in the film.

    Here are 9 Tweets you should read before booking the tickets.
     
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas talks bout kissing scenes and more

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

    Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

    Poonam Pandey: Bathroom secrets to strip naked, here are 9 controversies of this diva RCB

    Radhe Shyam review: Here's what USA audiences have to say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?

    Army Chinar Corps restores 8th century heritage site; gets felicitated by NMA

    Kashmir history begins with Rishi Kashyap and Lalitaditya, not Mughals: Tarun Vijay

    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

