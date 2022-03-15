Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

Last weekend, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's most-anticipated Pan India film Radhe Shyam were released in five languages worldwide. The fans were very excited about the film. However, the movie got mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

Today, we learned that one of Prabhas' devoted fans named Ravi Teja died by suicide. Yes, the 24-year-old watched Radhe Shyam and was disappointed with it. Ravi was a daily-wage labourer in Kurnool, AP.

According to reports, Ravi was upset when Prabhas' Radhe Shyam received negative reviews and decided to take his life. Prabhas is yet to respond to his fan committing suicide. A local media house reported that Ravi came home after watching the film, disappointed and hung himself to the ceiling fan. Ravi Teja was heartbroken as Radhe Shyam didn’t live up to his high expectations.

Ravi Teja’s death came as a huge shock to Prabhas’s fans and social media users. A user wrote on Twitter, “#Prabhas Fan Commits Suicide. Fans are deeply disappointed with a negative talk for #RadheShyam. The suicide of Prabhas’s fan has shocked everyone. Ravi Teja is a big fan of Prabhas. He was very upset with the mixed result. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.”

Radhe Shyam's box office report:

In the film has earned 7 crores on day 4, a big dip from Sunday’s 24 crores. The Indian box office total now stands at 101.50 crores. The film was made on a budget between Rs 300-350 Crore. Radhe Shyam is a love story directed by Radha Krishna Kumar stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.