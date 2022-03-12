Radhe Shyam leaked online: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film on Tamil Rockers hours after release

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam become a victim of online piracy. The film was leaked online by Tamil Rockers, MovieRulz, iBomma and torrent sites within a few hours of its release.

Prabhas fans were eagerly waiting for the Radhe Shyam to hit the big screens for many months, and it is finally out on March 11. In the movie, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, the leading lady, is his love interest.



After a long wait, Prabhas played a lover boy's role in this all-out romantic film. Several times during the COVID-19 epidemic, the picture was delayed. The latest news suggests that Radhe Shyam has been leaked online by Tamil Rockers, MovieRulz, iBomma and more torrent sites within a few hours of its release.



Not just Radhe Shyam, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, which was also released on the same day, has become the latest victim of online piracy.



Radhe Shyam was released in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has been shot in Hyderabad and European places like Turin (Italy) and Georgia. It is reported that the film is made of Rs 300 to Rs 350 cr, a huge budget.

