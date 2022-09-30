Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his family visit Wagah Border, Golden Temple-see pictures

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun says, 'What an honour' as he visits Wagah Border with his family"

Allu Arjun celebrated his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday with the utmost enthusiasm on September 29th. The Pushpa actor travelled to Amritsar on this particular day. He visited the Golden Temple with his wife and children to seek blessings. They then made their way to the Wagah Border. "BSF.

What an honour. Thank you," he captioned a snapshot of himself with our BSF personnel that he shared to Instagram. He also added a video on the photo-sharing app's story section to give viewers another look at their visit.

In the video, Allu Arjun makes a dramatic entrance with the jawans and shakes hands with everyone gathered at the Wagah Border. He wore a smart black and white ensemble and pulled back his long hair in a ponytail.

On social media earlier, Allu Arjun shared a few images from their trip to the Golden Temple. The pan-Indian celebrity, his better half, and his children all dressed traditionally as they prayed. A blue kurta pyjama on AA made him appear dashing.

Allu Arjun will next wow his fans with a new chapter of his Pushpa Raj persona in Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasi will reprise their original roles from Pushpa: The Rise in the sequel, which is being directed by Sukumaran.

Additionally, according to the reports, Allu Arjun is prepared to make his Hollywood debut. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero series that he was promised, a little birdie told us. "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood