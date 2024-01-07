Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pro Kabaddi League: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team; video goes viral

    Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan joined the Bachchan family in supporting Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi squad, the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The family was spotted cheering for the squad during the Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai.

    Abhishek Bachchan attended the Pro Kabaddi League in Mumbai with his family, which included his father, Amitabh Bachchan; his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; and his daughter, Aaradhya. They came to cheer for and support Abhishek's kabaddi side, the Jaipur Pink Panthers. A video of the family screaming for the squad on social media has gone viral.

    Rumours of a schism in the Bachchan family were put to rest after they were photographed together at the Jaipur Pink Panthers kabaddi squad. A video showing Aishwarya, Aardhya, and Amitabh Bachchan at the competition cheering on Abhishek's kabaddi team has become popular on social media.

    The video showed the family enthusiastically clapping and rooting for the squad as they performed admirably. Abhishek, too, was overjoyed when his team seized the lead.

    Star Sports India posted a video of the Bachchans wearing Jaipur Pink Panthers shirts on its official X.

    The caption of the video emphasised their attendance at the event and declared the team's triumph in their first game of the Mumbai leg. It read, “@SrBachchan , @juniorbachchan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan were all in attendance to watch the #JaipurPinkPanthers win their 1st game of the Mumbai leg!

    Previously, the Bachchans were spotted together at Aaradhya's school's annual ceremony. The family was also there for the launch of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda's debut film, 'The Archies.'

    Abhishek, along with Bunty Walia, co-owns Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 2014, the squad debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League.

    Like the rest of the crowd, Amitabh Bachchan is blown away after seeing his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, take the stage during her school celebration. Abhishek and Aishwarya's kid performed at her school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, during the annual day festivities. Big B had attended the occasion with Abhishek, Aishwarya and grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut with 'The Archies'.

