Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting'

The new perfume ad has shocked the nation. Layer Shot, a perfume company, has launched two adverts mocking and encouraging rape and gang-rape culture. When this commercial appeared on television, netizens were outraged, and it generated a countrywide outcry. Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, and Sona Mohapatra have all spoken on the issue.

Layerr Shot's new advertisements have sparked outrage on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media networks. In the new commercials, women are portrayed being terrified of being sexually attacked or harassed by a group of guys making inappropriate remarks.

On Saturday, the Instagram account Smish Designs posted the two adverts on their page. The commercials have been airing on TV throughout the England vs. New Zealand cricket series. In the first commercial, three of his friends storm into a room where a man and a woman are having an intimate moment.

"Shot maara (did you take the shot)?" one of them inquires of the 'partner'. He confirms that he did, which stuns the woman. "Ab humari baari (Now it's our turn)," one of the other lads says as he approaches the bed, rolling up his sleeves. Fearful of being assaulted, the lady recoils in terror. She is relieved as the man takes up the perfume bottle from the dresser.

Calling it ‘tasteless’, Farhan Akhtar said, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray gang rape’ innuendo ads!! Shameful." See the tweet here:

Richa Chadha also slammed it and wrote, “This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… does every everyone think rape is a joke? Revelatory!"

Priyanka Chopra commented on Richa’s tweet and called it shameful and disgusting. She wrote, “Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!”

Swara Bhasker called it ‘beyond disgusting’. Mentioning the Hyderabad gang rape case, she tweeted, “A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India… companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?"

Singer Sona Mohapatra also reacted to the ad and said, “Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse."

When the commercial appeared on TV and on YouTube, it sparked widespread controversy, prompting the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to order social media platforms to remove it. "(Layer'r Shot) Deodorant advertising shamelessly encourages the rape mindset in the nation," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, remarked. We've given Delhi Police notice that a FIR must be filed and the ad must be removed from all platforms immediately."