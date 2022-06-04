Urfi Javed flashes underboob in latest DIY video; see pics and video

Urfi Javed turned a jute sack into a trendy crop top and mini skirt. Check out the video and pictures where she is also flashing her underboob.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Ever thought of creating a dress out of a jute sack? Well, whether you thought of it or not, Urfi Javed has used her DIY (do it yourself) skills to do just that! The Bigg Boss OTT fame turned a waste jute sack into a crop top and skirt using nothing but a knife to cut the fabric (rather the sack), measuring tape and of course, a thread for stitching it around. And can you guess the time duration she took to create this DIY outfit of hers? You would be surprised to know that she claims to have taken not more than 10 minutes to turn a jute sack into a trendy crop top and mini skirt with a slit.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has created an outfit using her DIY skills. In past too, she showed off her ‘skills’ and created outfits that were mostly fashion disasters. To watch her DIY video, click here. ALSO READ: Who's hands are covering Urfi Javed's assets?

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

However, this time when she cut out a crop top and a mini skirt from a jute sack, it is anything but disastrous. It rather looks fashionable, and trendy also. There is no doubt that none, but Urfi Javed could have pulled it off so effortlessly. ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The crop top came with a boat neck while the mini skirt had a risky slit. While Urfi Javed did quite a fantastic job at the DIY, there is only one concern that we have – does that sack cause rashes to the body? We all know that the jute sack fabric is on the hard side of the fabric. If Urfi Javed stitched it up without a layer of the cotton inside, it sure will leave her body red and with rashes.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram