'Sky Force' REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film worth your time? Check HERE

Sky Force is a gripping cinematic recreation of India’s 1965 retaliatory airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. With its balanced narrative, meticulous 1960s detailing, and Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt performance, the film avoids jingoism, focusing instead on the human cost of war and selfless service

Sky Force revolves around Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who interrogates a Pakistani prisoner of war, Flight Lieutenant Ahmed Hussain, while searching for his missing junior, T. Krishnan Vijaya, following the 1965 retaliatory airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. Vijaya, married to Geetavijaya (played by Sara Ali Khan), leaves behind a pregnant wife, adding an emotional dimension to Ahuja’s quest. The story is inspired by Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. While the initial half of the film intricately focuses on Air Force protocols, the second half shifts gears into an engaging investigative drama

Directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur have meticulously recreated the 1960s, evident in the authentic settings and narrative depth. Although the first half may seem overwhelming due to multiple events unfolding simultaneously, the second half becomes gripping, keeping viewers fully engrossed. The film avoids overindulgence in melodrama and instead aims to present a balanced perspective on war, emphasizing its devastating consequences over patriotic sloganeering

Akshay Kumar delivers a heartfelt performance, bringing vulnerability and depth to his character, which contrasts the stereotypical toughness associated with Air Force officers. His emotional portrayal, particularly in the climax, resonates deeply with the audience. Veer Pahariya marks a confident debut but could benefit from further refinement. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur have limited screen time, with Sara falling slightly short in her emotional moments. Sharad Kelkar complements Akshay’s performance, highlighting the shared spirit of service that transcends nationalities

The film’s VFX is commendable, enhancing its overall appeal. Tanishk Bagchi’s music, particularly Manoj Muntashir’s poignant track Maaye, aligns with the narrative. However, the inclusion of the dance number Rang feels misplaced and disrupts the film’s tone. The decision to conclude the film with Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon is a masterstroke, leaving a lasting emotional impact

