Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about why her husband Nick Jonas is not attending the screening of her next movie, The Matrix Resurrections. Read to know entire details related to the same right here. The movie's premiere was held a few days back.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up the reason behind why her husband Nick Jonas did not attend the grand screening of her next movie, The Matrix Resurrections. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka revealed that Nick had to miss the premiere as somebody from his tour tested COVID-19 positive. The singer wanted to be extra cautious about the same.

For the unversed, Priyanka was seen walking the green carpet in a shimmery attire at the Matrix 4 premiere with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris, among other stars.

During the premiere, the actress had even opened up, saying that Nick could not attend the premiere due to precautionary measures. Commenting on the film and the reaction of Nick to it, she said that he loves the movie and has been a fan of The Matrix anyway. Fans have assured that Priyanka's husband has already watched and that Nick was bragging on the Matrix 4 role. The actress, during her appearance at the Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, said that Nick has definitely been a part of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, and he was very excited when she had become a part of the film. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that she was a part of the next one.

Since the past two weeks, the actress has been busy with the promotions of her latest film. Post completing the shooting of her next series, Citadel with Richard Madden in London, the actress flew down to New York and has been promoting the movie. With Matrix Resurrections, the actress also has lot many projects in the pipeline. These include Text For You, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.




