    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    The makers of The Matrix Resurrections has posted a brand new clip where they were focussing majorly on the characters of  Neo, aka Keanu Reeves and Bugs, aka Jessica Henwick's past relation. Check out the video here. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    The makers of The Matrix Resurrections has posted a brand new video focussing on the character of Neo aka Keanu Reeves and the character of Bugs aka Jessica Henwick's past relation. In the video, Henwick's Bugs can be spotted seeing saving Keanu from falling from a top rooftop while making him remember Neo and  Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity. Priyanka Chopra's Sati, Neil Patrick Harris' The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith are the other characters.

    In the new video, as Reeves is seen arguing with himself about whether he would fall or fly from the rooftop, Jessica Henwick's Bugs is seen saving him. He is seen asking about his identity and saying to Buggs that, "You won't remember me, but a long time ago, you changed my life." Bugs explain the reason to her and opens up about the fact when he had seen Reeves' Neo trying to jump from another rooftop. They claim to have been able to see the real him from that day.

    Henwick's Bugs is further seen telling, "I knew one day I would find you, and when I did, you would be ready for this". He is shown a white rabbit rabbit' tattoo to Neo. They are also seen asking Neo to follow if he wants to know the truth. 

    Priyanka Chopra earlier was seen at The Matrix Resurrections premiere back in San Francisco. She looked stunning on the red carpet. She had even given fans BTS updates about her outfit on her social media. The actress dazzled in a shimmery off-shoulder gown that looked to have complimented with the Matrix universe. Also read: Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say

    To talk about the trailer of her upcoming movie The Matrix Russrections, it showed that Neo had no memories of the past. He does not remember anything. Although, one can see a glimpse of his past life in the Matrix. The trailer then shows that he meets some old and new characters, one that is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actress is seen seated in a cafe shop, and she is seen talking to Neo. After the movie's trailer was released, fans started thinking that the actress would be playing the grown-up version of Sati. Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Keanu Reeves and more attending The Matrix Resurrections premiere (PHOTOS)
     

