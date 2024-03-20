Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, accompanied by their daughter, visit Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram', to pay respects at the newly constructed Ram Mandir

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir along with their daughter Malti amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with their daughter Malti Marie, have made a visit to Ayodhya, to pay their respects at the Ram Mandir. The couple was spotted arriving at the airport in Ayodhya dressed in traditional attire, with Priyanka in a yellow saree and Nick in a kurta. They were accompanied by Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. The arrival of the celebrity couple was marked by chants of 'Jai Shree Ram', as captured in a video shared by ANI.

    Notably, Priyanka Chopra was not present in India during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in January, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, and Abhishek Bachchan.

    Priyanka and Nick have been spending time in India recently. Priyanka arrived in Mumbai with her daughter on Thursday night to attend the launch of a Bvlgari store, as she is a global brand ambassador for the luxury brand. Subsequently, they attended a pre-Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani.

    Nick joined Priyanka in India a few days later, and the couple was spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani's party, leading to speculation about the revival of Priyanka's film project with Excel Entertainment, titled 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

    On Tuesday, Priyanka was in Mumbai to attend an event for Amazon Prime Video, where she announced her support for the film 'Women of my Billion'.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 3:11 PM IST
