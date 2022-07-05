Netflix's Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed

In the upcoming Netflix film Darlings, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah play a mother and daughter who get caught up between two shady characters.

Darlings, Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film, has released its first teaser. The Netflix film marks Alia's first foray into production and her first thriller. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew are also featured in Darlings.

In the teaser, Alia and Vijay Varma have a sweet moment together, and after some flirting, the two get married with Shefali Shah, Alia's mother, as their witness. However, things quickly become worse as suspicions, lies, and evil purpose engulf everyone.

The Darlings trailer portrays Alia in a variety of emotions and tones that have her admirers really impressed. The trailer depicts Alia telling her life's narrative, gripping her audience and making them curious as to what would happen next. The actress possesses the screen like a king, and her admirers are giddy. We couldn't agree more when they call her the finest actor and announce that she is in charge.

The mysterious narrative Alia tells about a frog and a scorpion and how a predator would never compromise their real nature serves as the backdrop for the whole trailer. In the last moments of the video, Alia transforms into a stunning new version of herself.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote on Instagram, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August.” The teaser and her work both wowed her fans. Alia Bhatt is literally on fire right now. Her filmography is quite extensive, especially given how young she is.

According to a social media user on the video's YouTube page, she is undoubtedly one of this generation's most brilliant and accomplished actors. What a captivating teaser. Many suspenseful events are still to come, said another.

On August 5, Darlings will be released. Veteran poet Gulzar wrote the rhymes for the movie, and filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj wrote the music.

