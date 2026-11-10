Pink is set to become the first female solo artist to headline a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The nine-show run, scheduled for next year, will celebrate the singer's career journey with never-before-seen elements.

Pink Announces First Ever Las Vegas Residency at The Sphere

Singer Pink has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Sphere, becoming the first female solo artist to headline a residency at the venue, according to E! News. The nine-show residency will begin next year, with performances scheduled across September and October.

Announcing the milestone on Instagram on November 9, Pink said the idea had been in the making for years and described the upcoming shows as a celebration of the different phases of her career. “Makes me think of celebration. Makes me feel like I’m on top of the world,” Pink wrote. “This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you! Let’s celebrate!” The singer also indicated that the performances would reflect the highs and lows of her journey, while hinting at some never-before-seen elements in the show.

Milestones and Career Reflections

The residency comes in a year marked by several milestones for the Grammy-winning singer. Her chart-topping album Missundaztood, which features popular tracks such as “Don’t Let Me Get Me” and “Just Like a Pill,” completed 25 years last month, according to E! News. Marking the anniversary on October 16, Pink shared a message with fans on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their continued support. “Twenty-effing-five years. Can you believe it? You’ve been screaming this song louder than me since 2001, and I’ll never get sick of it. Thank you for showing up to this party every single time,” she wrote.

Pink also hosted the 2026 Tony Awards in June, an occasion that held special significance for her and her 15-year-old daughter, Willow, who has expressed her love for theatre, according to E! News. Following the awards ceremony, the singer shared her gratitude for the support she received and spoke about the importance of collaboration in her life. “There has been so much love pouring in, and I’m overwhelmed by gratitude,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “My favourite thing about my life is the collaboration that ensues.” Reflecting on her relationship with her daughter, Pink added, “My daughter and I have collaborated on a beautiful relationship. We both show up every day and learn the steps, making adjustments when necessary," according to E! News. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)