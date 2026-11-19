Pierce Brosnan has publicly congratulated Robert Pattinson on his selection as the next James Bond. Reflecting on their past work together, Brosnan expressed strong confidence in Pattinson's ability to lead the iconic film franchise moving forward.

Pierce Brosnan Welcomes Robert Pattinson to the Iconic 007 Bond Family

Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson into the 007 family following his announcement of his casting as the new James Bond, expressing confidence in the actor and wishing him success in carrying forward the iconic franchise, according to Variety.

Brosnan shared a heartfelt message for Pattinson on Instagram, recalling their time working together in the 2010 romantic drama 'Remember Me'. “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram. “You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, joined several other Hollywood personalities in congratulating Pattinson on securing the coveted role, according to Variety. Pattinson’s casting brings an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role from Craig.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which also confirmed that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

Pattinson's casting marks a new chapter for the long-running James Bond franchise, with audiences now looking forward to seeing the actor take on the iconic role under Villeneuve's direction.