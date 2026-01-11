Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh attended the trailer launch for Gunjan Singh's film 'Magadh Putra' in Danapur. He praised the movie and urged fans to watch it in theatres. Gunjan Singh described Pawan as an elder brother, acknowledging his guidance.

Actor, singer and politician Pawan Singh on Sunday attended the trailer launch event of actor Gunjan Singh's upcoming film 'Magadh Putra' in Danapur, Bihar. Addressing the audience, Pawan Singh praised the film and urged audiences to support it in theatres. "Our younger brother's film is releasing, and it is a very good movie. I urge viewers to watch it in cinema halls and give it lots of love," he said, while extending best wishes to the film's cast and crew.

Speaking on the occasion, the film's lead actor, Gunjan Singh, described Pawan Singh as an elder brother and acknowledged his continued support and guidance. "Pawan Singh is like a big brother to me. I have always received his love and guidance, and I will always stand by him," he said.

The trailer launch event was attended by several artists from the Bhojpuri film industry and a large number of fans.

A Look at Pawan Singh's Career

Meanwhile, Singh released his first music album, Odhaniya Wali, in 1997. He later made his acting debut in the Bhojpuri film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam, released in 2007. Over the years, his voice has featured in several Hindi films, including the track "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2 and "Chumma" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In 2021, he sang a Chhath song alongside Sonu Nigam and also released Bhojpuri cover versions of popular Bollywood tracks such as "Lut Gaye", originally sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and "Baarish Ban Jaana". Following the success of these covers, Singh released a Bhojpuri remake of the Hindi song "Tumsa Koi Pyara" from the 1994 film Khuddar. (ANI)