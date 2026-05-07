The lead cast of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'—Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh—shared insights into the comedy film, which they say balances humour with emotional depth ahead of its May 15 release.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh - the lead cast of the upcoming comedy film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' offered a glimpse into the film's take on relationships. Speaking to ANI, the actors also shared intriguing details about their characters, explaining that the story equally balances humour with emotional depth.

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Ayushmann Khurrana on his 'trapped husband' role

Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 classic 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Ayushmann shared, "In my childhood, I used to sing the song 'Thande thande paani se nahana chahiye'. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I really loved it. It was an organic transition for me."

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a "trapped husband." "The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film," he added. Ayushmann also heaped praises on his co-stars Sara, Wamiqa, and Rakul, along with director Mudassar Aziz. "It was fun working with them. Mudassar's writing is top-notch in this film," he said.

Rakul Preet Singh praises 'brilliant script'

Rakul Preet Singh also opened up on how she received a call from director Mudassir Aziz. "When he narrated the script, I found it to be such a brilliant script and such brilliant roles for everyone. It is very rare that you are laughing while listening to the script. We all laughed a lot. This is such an entertaining film," she said.

Wamiqa Gabbi on creating chemistry

Wamiqa Gabbi, who also plays a key role in the film, shared how the atmosphere remained very comfortable on the sets. "We had to create a chemistry. So, we were very comfortable creating those moments. There was also a comfort level with the language in Punjabi. I am so excited for people to see," Wamiqa said.

Sara Ali Khan promises confusion and comedy

Sara Ali Khan spilt how her character is shown embroiled in her own troubles, promising a mix of confusion and comedy.

About the Film

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stars Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is slated to release in theatres on May 15. (ANI)