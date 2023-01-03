Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

The success of 'Malikappuram' has triggered murmurs of nationalistic sentiments taking grip in Kerala. And that seems to be ruffling some feathers.

Unni Mukundan's latest release 'Malikappuram' is garnering rave reviews after the opening weekend. Besides making headlines with the special thanks to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in its credit, the movie has been well appreciated by movie-goers in Kerala.

The success of 'Malikappuram' has triggered murmurs of nationalistic sentiments taking grip in Kerala. And that seems to be ruffling some feathers. The devotional drama has found resonance, especially among the Sabarimala devotees. And Unni Mukundan's stand-out performance alongside two child artists has been drawing movie-goers to halls.

Following the tremendous response that the film has received, 'Malikappuram' makers have now dubbed the movie in Tamil and are hoping to release it on January 6. The Tamil trailer of 'Malikappuram' was released on Monday evening.

'Malikappuram', directed by debutant Vishnu Sasi Shankar, narrated the story of an eight-year-old girl who wishes to go on the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Kalyani travels to Sabarimala along with her classmate Unni to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Unni Mukundan plays a pivotal role in the film.

However, social media is divided on the film's message and posturing. Some have openly termed it as a Sanghi film while pointing out the special mention of Mohan Bhagwat in the film credits. Others congratulated the moviemakers for taking Bhagwat's name in a "Left-dominated Malayalam film industry"

Right-wing followers on social media minced no words to slam the "communists" who, according to them, have been hurling abuses at the movie. Claiming that the narrative was getting worse, some users claimed that "a movie based on Sabarimala was being labelled as RSS agenda."

At the same time, there are many who say that people need to watch 'Malikappuram' as a family film rather than brand it as a 'Sanghi movie'.

The communal slur has, thus far, evaded the Malayalam film industry.

To recall, in the 2002 movie 'Nandanam', the lead actor Navya Nair -- Balamani -- interacted with a human Guruvayurappan (essayed by Aravind Akash). The divine connection is established through Balamani's devotion to Lord Krishna. That movie was directed by Ranjith, who openly speaks of his Left-leaning ideology. That movie was never branded as being 'Sanghi'.

Another film helmed by Ranjith, titled 'Pranchiyettan & the Saint', too, showed the lead protagonist (Mammootty) having a direct interaction with a human form of Saint Francis (essayed by Jesse Fox Allen). Again, nobody then sought to paint the film in communal hues.

So then, the million-dollar question. Why now? What has changed in the Malayalam film industry and mainstream Kerala politics to suddenly take refuge in the "saffron" agenda? Are the winds north of the Vindhyas kicking up dust in God's own country?

Regardless of the controversy doing the rounds, for now, 'Malikappuram' continues to run successfully in cinemas and is set to be released in other south Indian languages.

