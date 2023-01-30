Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster visual extravaganza Pathaan has crossed Rs 429 crores globally in four days. It is breaking many new records at the box office already.

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. It has collected 429 crores gross worldwide in four days. Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its fourth day, as it minted 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, All Dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crores. The overseas gross on day four stands at 52 crores, escalating the total collection on its fourth day to Rs 116 crores.

Pathaan also crossed the Rs 200 crore nett mark in India in just four days with 220 crore nett up on the board. It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 200-crore club in four days. Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register three 50 crore+ days, that too within just four days since its release. With this result, all the YRF Spy Universe films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan are blockbusters.

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer. The film is getting celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

