Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster visual extravaganza Pathaan has crossed Rs 429 crores globally in four days. It is breaking many new records at the box office already.

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 7:03 AM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film exceeds Rs 400 crores globally

    Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. It has collected 429 crores gross worldwide in four days. Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its fourth day, as it minted 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, All Dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crores. The overseas gross on day four stands at 52 crores, escalating the total collection on its fourth day to Rs 116 crores.

    Pathaan also crossed the Rs 200 crore nett mark in India in just four days with 220 crore nett up on the board. It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 200-crore club in four days. Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register three 50 crore+ days, that too within just four days since its release. With this result, all the YRF Spy Universe films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan are blockbusters.

    Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer. The film is getting celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 7:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    Lollapalooza India: Check who's performing at the international music festival, ticket prices and more vma

    Lollapalooza India: Check who's performing at the international music festival, ticket prices and more

    Where is Adil? Netizens asked Rakhi Sawant as she cried terribly on losing her mother vma

    Where is Adil? Netizens asked Rakhi Sawant as she cried terribly on losing her mother

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta evicted from house, reveals how 'Shalin Bhanot' topic affected her vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta evicted from house, reveals how 'Shalin Bhanot' topic affected her

    Recent Stories

    Cues on how the dating game of Gen Z can be like in 2023 vma

    Cues on how the dating game of Gen Z can be like in 2023

    Daily Horoscope for January 30 2023 Cancer Taurus Aquarius Leo Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 30, 2023: Aries to have a good day; be cautious Taurus, Cancer

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 30 to February 5, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 30 to February 5, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 30 to February 5, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 30 to February 5, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 30 to February 5 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 30 to February 5

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon