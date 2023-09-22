Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Is sister Priyanka Chopra missing cousin's ceremony? Know details

    Priyanka Chopra will not attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding on September 24, according to a recent report. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    AAP politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are planning one of the biggest weddings in Bollywood on Sunday, September 24. Before their fantasy wedding, the soon-to-be-married pair flew to Udaipur today. Additionally, guests were seen arriving at the Udaipur airport for the events. Priyanka Chopra, the bride's sister and a global icon, may not attend the lavish wedding, according to a recent story. Due to prior engagements, Priyanka Chopra will not attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding, according to an exclusive report from Filmfare. During her previous trip to India, the Quantico star attended Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi. 

    In terms of pre-wedding events, on September 20, a Sufi night was organised at the groom's home in Delhi. Numerous Bollywood stars attended the exclusive gathering. The upcoming bride Parineeti's mehendi ceremony is scheduled to take place tonight, September 22, according to a report by India Today. 100 private security officers will be on duty for the lavish wedding, according to IANS. Security personnel will reportedly also be stationed aboard four to five boats on Lake Pichola, where the major celebrations will take place. Manish Malhotra's collection will be worn by Parineeti on her special day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    According to a source who spoke to India Today, Parineeti and Manish have been friends for a very long time. Manish is highly familiar with Pari's sartorial taste and her wedding goals. For her wedding, Parineeti plans to wear a simple, plain lehenga in a pastel colour. She'll use statement jewellery to enhance the outfit. Raghav will wear his uncle and fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva's creations at all wedding occasions. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

