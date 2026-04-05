The trailer for Tovino Thomas's 'Pallichattambi' has been released. The period action drama, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, shows Tovino as a fighter protecting villagers from an oppressive rule. The film is set to release on April 10.

'Pallichattambi' Trailer Unveiled

The makers of the actor Tovino Thomas starrer Pallichattambi have finally dropped the trailer of the film on Sunday, five days ahead of the movie's release. Helmed by the 'Jana Gana Mana' director Dijo Jose Antony, the film is a period action drama which showcases the themes of resistance, action and community.

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Trailer Highlights Tovino as a Protector

The two-minute and two-second trailer opens with the villagers in Kerala deciding to call the strongest fighter from Kerala to protect their land from a menacing villain. It was followed by the introduction of Tovino Thomas, who was seen romancing with actress Kayadu Lohar. Despite not being a native of the village, Tovino appeared to be sympathetic towards the villagers' problems as he stepped up to the oppressive rule against them.

Tovino's character, while speaking to an elderly villager, says in the trailer, "It is only the village that is different. The people and the soil are the same everywhere." It was followed by the introduction of a ruthless cop, who is vicious and bloodthirsty in the video. In the trailer, Tovino's character was seen training the villagers in martial arts to prepare them for a fight against the cop.

Dijo Jose Antony shared the trailer on his Instagram handle today. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on April 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallichattambi (@pallichattambi_movie)

Behind the Scenes

The screenplay has been written by T. S. Suresh Babu, while cinematography is handled by Tijo Tomy. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, whose background score is expected to play a key role in elevating the film's action-driven narrative.

Recent Projects of Director and Star

The film marks the comeback of director Antony in theatres. His last directorial was Malayalee From India, which was released in 2024. The film starred Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan and Manju Pillai in the lead roles.

Whereas the actor Tovino Thomas was last seen in the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. It starred Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. (ANI)